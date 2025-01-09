Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild
Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres
Best Ensemble
CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild
Best New Play Or Musical
THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities
Best Performer In A Play
Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres
Best Play
CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
The Little Theatre
