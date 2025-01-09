Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres



Best Ensemble

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild



Best New Play Or Musical

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities



Best Performer In A Play

Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres



Best Play

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

The Little Theatre



Comments