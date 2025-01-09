News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards! 


The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild

Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres

Best Ensemble
CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild

Best New Play Or Musical
THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities

Best Performer In A Play
Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres

Best Play
CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
The Little Theatre
 



