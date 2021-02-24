WILD WEST ADVENTURE PARTY at Adelaide Fringe Announces Date Change

Shelby Bond is bringing a virtual party from Hollywood to the Adelaide Fringe. In order to consolidate the best times for the Wild West Adventure Parties, these shows are available for reservations at 7 p.m. Saturday, 27th February; Tuesday, 2nd March; Sunday ,7th March; Friday, 12th March; Wednesday, 17th March; Saturday, 20th March; and Sunday 21st March.

Bond's Wild West Adventure Parties combine role-playing games, scavenger hunts, and interactive virtual experience for an online experience where people from anywhere in the world can gather and go on a journey together. During the pandemic shutdown, he developed a Zoom series of online adventure parties, and he'll treat fringe-goers to an innovative experience.