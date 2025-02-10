WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND Makes Australian Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joshua Beaumont, Matthew Emeny and Roxy Dog Productions have announced that Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse For England makes its Australian debut at Holden Street Theatres as part of Adelaide Fringe 2025. Following critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a UK Tour, this blisteringly funny new play examines what it means to be a die-hard football fan.

Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse For England opens at Holden Street Theatres The Studio from on 18 February and runs until 23 March 2025.

Director: Sean Turner; Sound Design: Sam Baxter

It's the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and Billy's gone viral for sticking a flare up his arse! Billy and his best pal Adam are die-hard football fans. It's how they spend every weekend, without fail. It's their escape, their religion, and their life. But when they encounter a new group of mates, they start to take their support one step further.

Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England is a blisteringly funny new play that makes its Australian debut as part of Adelaide Fringe. Written and performed by Alex Hill, it asks what it means to belong to a club that you live for.

Alex Hill trained as an actor at the Arts Educational Schools, graduating in 2022. Since then, he has written a short film for ArtsEd and set up RoxyDog Productions.

Sean Turner was the Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Trinity Theatre in Tunbridge Wells from 2021-2023. He trained at ALRA, East 15 School of Acting and in devising with Complicité. He is responsible for unearthing the script of Arthur Miller's first play, No Villain, which he directed at the Old Red Lion, later transferring to Trafalgar Studios 2. Sean is Associate Director on the West End and UK Touring productions of The Play That Goes Wrong, and directed the Australian, Russian, South Korean and Spanish replica productions.

