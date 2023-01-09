URINETOWN Opens at The Hayes Theatre This Week

The privilege to pee has never been more topical with the satirical comedy musical URINETOWN opening this week. This critically acclaimed musical, produced by Heart Strings Theatre Co in association with Hayes Theatre Co, opens at the Hayes Theatre on Wednesday this week, 11 January.

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, URINETOWN is an hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatisation of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and musical theatre itself!

The talented cast includes mother and daughter duo Karen Vickery (Company) and Natasha Vickery (Assassins) in the roles of Officer Lockstock and Little Sally. Playing Penelope Pennywise and her assistant Bobby Strong are Deanna Farnell (RENT!) and Joel Horwood (Hitler's Daughter). Max Gambale (Shrek The Musical) plays businessman Caldwell B. Cladwell and Petronella Van Tienen (Nine) plays his beautiful daughter, Hope. Doubling up on the roles of Senator Fipp and Ma Strong is Joe Dinn (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) while also doubling up is Tom Kelly (Three Winters Green) as Barrel and Tiny Tom. Dani Caruso (Do You Hear The People Sing!) plays Pa Strong while Artemis Alfonzetti (Nice Work If You Can Get It) plays McQueen and Benoit Vari (Top Gun! The Musical) plays Hot Blades Harry. Rounding out the cast is newcomer Barbra Toparis playing Little Becky Two Shoes, Kira Leiva (Mamma Mia!) as swing and Danielle Matthews as Penelope Pennywise Alternate.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Canberra based director and producer Ylaria Rogers said, "Set in a post- apocalyptic era, in a time where Capitalism, Love and the Environment fight for importance, URINETOWN's satirical look at what we are doing to our world, could not be more relevant. And it's a musical. And the music is sooooo happy!"

The creative team comprises of Director and Producer Ylaria Rogers (Big Fish, Follies) with music direction by Matthew Reid (Oz Panto) and choreography by Hayes favourite Cameron Mitchell (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Catch Me If You Can).

URINETOWN catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Tickets on sale now at www.hayestheatre.com.au