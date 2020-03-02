UK Fringe Theatre Troupe Help Cudlee Creek Garden Revival

In preparing for their Adelaide Fringe theatre début, the team from 'Passengers', was acutely aware of the bushfire devastation afflicting Australia.



Media attention and fundraising efforts were prevalent across the UK as well as heartfelt sympathy and awareness. The Passengers crew were concerned about adding to the climate situation with their flights here and vowed to do something to help those affected, and to negate their carbon footprint.



On February 29, the 4 team members helped to clean up and replant a garden for a bushfire ravished property in Cudlee Creek. Hosted by Adelaide Hills Garden Revival and Tim Dennis, volunteers will be entrusted with a variety of tasks, such as; removing dead plants and small trees, pruning, mulching, irrigation, making garden borders and planting new plants.



"We were moved to tears hearing all the personal stories and seeing the footage of the bushfire devastation. We are looking forward to getting our hands dirty and helping in our small way to rejuvenate the Adelaide Hills", said Producer, Jolie Booth.



Passengers is a physical theatre show by UK award-winning trans artist Kit Redstone and director Jessica Edwards, which explores in ensemble the epic battles within the psyche and the beautiful power of the mind to protect itself, inviting you to see the self in a new way. Passengers is a semi-autobiographical dark comedy about the epic battles and alliances within the psyche and the power of the mind to protect itself from pain.

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/passengers-af2020

Adelaide Hills Garden Revival Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/442273206468760/

More details about the garden revival:

Help Revive Benni's Mum's Garden - Facebook event details https://www.facebook.com/events/2531184033795181/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You