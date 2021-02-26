The GC Grand Central Announce Three New Shows For 2021 Line-up

The GC Grand Central, one of the Adelaide Fringe's most popular hard-top venues over the past six years, is proud to announce an additional three shows to their 2021 Fringe line-up.

The GC has now added three shows to their music focused program including ones dedicated to rock legends The Police, Alice Cooper and Nick Cave.

On Friday March 19, Police tribute band, The Synchronicity Police, will present their 1-hour live show recreating all of the classic Police hits. Possessing the same raw energy as the popular English rock band and with only one show this Adelaide Fringe, it is a must see for all Police fans.

For those opting for a more rebellious musical performance, Dave Hudson is back with his 7-piece band to present the Australian Alice Cooper Show for one night only on Saturday March 20. This retro rock theatre extravaganza will take show goers on a 75-minute journey from sanity to madness and back again, showcasing some of the best rock songs ever written. The theatrical performance by Australia's only dedicated Alice Cooper impersonator, includes all the props and stunts from the singer's infamous early '70s shows. Think dancers, snakes, guillotines, cyclops monsters and swords, transporting viewers back in time.

The Dark Seeds are a collective of South Australian musicians that will present their own renditions of Australian song writer Nick Cave's music to the stage. On Thursday March 19, The GC will be filled with the deep, dark and beautiful music from Nick Cave's bands including the Boys Next Door, Birthday Party, Grinderman and the Bad Seeds.

The uncertainties of the prevailing Covid-normal environment has dealt everyone - artists, producers and venues - a host of challenges in presenting quality, live entertainment and the team are excited to kick off the Fringe festivities for 2021.

The GC has evolved a modified approach to venue-hosting at this year's Fringe to help protect the viability of the operation while staying true to its philosophy of presenting proven quality acts, the best of production values and high levels of comfort for performers and audiences alike. Bricks-and-mortar venues greatly assist in delivering on these criteria while offering important public health advantages in the current era.

For more information on the new acts and other Fringe shows at the GC, visit their website at The GC Grand Central 2021 Fringe Venue (thegcadelaide.com.au).