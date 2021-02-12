TRIPLE BYPASS, 3 Ten Minute Plays About Living For Death and Dying For Life, Comes to Adelaide Fringe

With the continued effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic preventing international shows performing live at this Adelaide Fringe, US production company, Hardly Working Promotions have found a new way to make their art available. They've been able to record 3 short, fully staged plays and will be making them available for streaming every night of the Adelaide Fringe, as part of the Fringe's "Watch From Home" program.

Consisting of 3 short plays, Triple Bypass takes the audience on a journey of emotions. ranging from fear & hate to delight & joy. The video production is fully staged and it is also available in a closed captioned version for the hearing impaired.

The three plays, all written by Deena MP Ronayne are;

Seeking Dignity (Drama)-Darnell puts out a controversial ad online, a mysterious girl appears at his door claiming to offer him what he desires; will he truly want what he has been looking for?

Close to Black (Ethereal)-Two young women meet as strangers, realize they have common talents & struggles, and must now help each other take the terrifying steps towards peace.

Tango-ed Web (Comedy)- They say we dance through life, unlikely friends in the jungle are about to tap, sashay, and waltz out of a sticky situation!

Writer/Promoter Deena MP Ronayne is thrilled about getting to present these shows digitally at the Adelaide Fringe and says, "Since I'm fortunate enough to be able to continue to create theatrical works of art in these devastating times, my greatest hope for the Adelaide Fringe audience is to share with you the joy and hope in the stories I tell virtually, and to one day share the joy and hope of theatre with you in person."

Hardly Working Promotions has been bringing award winning shows (such as Shakespeare's Ghostbusters and Shakespeare's Terminator the Second) to Southeastern US Fringe Festivals since 2018. They are very excited about presenting new kinds of shows to Adelaide audiences at the Fringe through this exciting virtual medium.

Triple Bypass runs 19 February - 21 March online.

Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/triple-bypass-3-ten-minute-plays-about-living-for-death-dying-for-life-live-from-aberdeen-sd-usa-af2021