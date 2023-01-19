Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe

Performances are 4 and 5 March, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  
The John Lennon Songbook in Concert, starring John Lennon and Stewart D'Arrietta is coming to the Adelaide Fringe at the GC Grand Central @ the Arts Centre.
Together with the fabulous Liverpool Band, Waters and D'Arrietta bring the newest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music.

Waters has explored and honoured his relationship with Lennon's music for 30 years, with co-creator and musical director D'Arrietta, in many incarnations.
John Lennon was the voice of a generation, and for many more that followed. His albums and songs remain poignant and relevant today.

The band has toured the world interpreting Lennon's genius to great acclaim. Waters and D'Arrietta are enjoying the on-stage freedom that comes from doing a concert of songs where they can perform as themselves. Waters said the new show is less 'theatrical' than Glass Onion and brings its own new energy.

"The Songbook is in essence a band gig, and a more intimate style of bringing these incredible songs to audiences," he said. "We do it in our own way, and it gives us more personal interaction with our audience, which is a happy and direct vibe. It feels like we're all finally getting together again. For two years the whole world stopped, and now that we can congregate and celebrate, we need something like this. I know I do."

With an intimate take on classic hits, come and experience this iconic show - The Lennon Songbook in Concert - Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations.




