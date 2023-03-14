Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Submit Your Photographs to Adelaide Festival Centre's New Exhibition TURN UP YOUR RADIO

Submissions are now open until April 13.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Adelaide Festival Centre's upcoming exhibition, Turn Up Your Radio, is celebrating the arts centre's 50th Anniversary and Adelaide's live music scene with your photographs. Submissions are now open until April 13.

Turn Up Your Radio celebrates 50 years of Adelaide Festival Centre and will feature music memorabilia including original handwritten song lyrics, costumes, photographs and posters from South Australia's best-known bands - including your photographs!

Amateur photographers to avid gig attendees, music lovers to professional photographers, everyone is invited to submit photos of their favourite South Australian bands and musicians for the chance to be showcased in Festival Theatre Galleries this June.

Turn Up Your Radio will open on Adelaide Festival Centre's birthday proper, June 2, in Festival Theatre Galleries, and will be open to the public Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 am - 3pm and during show times until August 14.

Adelaide has an international reputation for producing superstar performers such as Sia, Cold Chisel, Paul Kelly, The Angels, and Little River Band who have all made lasting impacts on music history.

Adelaide Festival Centre Performing Arts Collection Coordinator Helen Trepa: "Turn Up Your Radio exhibition celebrates South Australia's famous bands and music artists from around the state, from Sister Janet Mead to The Superjesus, and from pop, rock to hip hop.

"We are calling out to all bands, photographers, managers and promoters to help tell the bigger South Australian music story by adding their band images to the Turn Up Your Radio album which will be screened as part of the exhibition. Band images from any era, genre, live or posed, almost famous and famously local are welcome."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "As we celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th year, we invite visitors to reminisce and reflect on the many legendary South Australian music acts, who have helped shape Adelaide into a UNESCO City of Music. We hope this exhibition and the inclusion of photos from music lovers is enjoyed by all."

Submit your photos for consideration here.

More info at https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/turn-up-your-radio



