South Australian Arts to Showcase at Hollywood Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe

A digital destination for live performance, Black Box Live will be broadcasting shows from Adelaide's Bakehouse Theatre to screenings at Hollywood Fringe and available on-demand for Edinburgh Fringe during August.

An Adelaide institution typically located in the Botanic Garden during Adelaide Fringe, Black Box Live has adapted and evolved alongside the changing social conditions presented by Covid-19 to continue making and sharing art with audiences.

Black Box Live Artistic Director Joanne Hartstone said "the pandemic presented us with a challenge earlier this year, one that required creative thinking and problem solving. The result was a portable model for performance where we are able present shows partly or exclusively online dependant on conditions, without compromising the quality of performances or production values."

Through use of cutting-edge film and broadcast technology Black Box Live have been able to provide a safe and accessible way for people to consume art and live performance in a virtual setting. Having produced the world's largest streaming event as part of Adelaide Fringe in February and March 2021, the streaming capabilities of Black Box Live have been tried and tested to produce a cinema-standard dynamic viewing experience.

"Adapting our craft to a virtual platform has allowed us the freedom to engage with the international art scene at a time when that just isn't happening for Aussies," said Hartstone.

Adelaide Audiences will have the opportunity to attend shows in-person at the Bakehouse Theatre while Hollywood audiences can attend cinema screenings or view online from home. Edinburgh Fringe viewings will be exclusively online to accommodate social conditions in the UK. Presenting simultaneously at this triumvirate of festivals is a world-first, and establishes Black Box Live as leaders of the new age of digital theatre.

The Black Box Live program includes a collection of 6 critically acclaimed shows across theatre, cabaret and variety, dance and physical theatre including the globally renowned The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign which won the Adelaide Fringe 2017 'Made in Adelaide Award', and Still Alive (and Kicking) which took home the 'Edinburgh Fringe Award' earlier this year at Adelaide Fringe.

Program:

The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign by Hartstone-Kitney Productions

The Breast Is Yet To Come by Amelia Ryan

The Reichstag Is Burning by Hartstone-Kitney Productions

EGG by Erin Fowler Movement

Spaces Between Us + Satori by Lewis Major

Still Alive (and Kicking) by Gill Hicks

Tickets will be available online at www.blackboxlive.com.au for Australia, via https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/ for Hollywood and through https://tickets.edfringe.com/ for Edinburgh.

Black Box Live is a multi-award-winning performance hub created by Hartstone-Kitney Productions, an internationally acclaimed South Australian production house founded by Joanne Hartstone and Tom Kitney.

The full Black Box Live program goes on sale across three continents on Thursday 16th July.