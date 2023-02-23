Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May

Tickets go on sale Friday 24 February, 10:00am local time.

Feb. 23, 2023  
One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.

Shane Todd's national tour kicks off in Melbourne on April 20 with a run of four shows as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, before heading to Fremantle, Sydney as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival, and Brisbane.

Tickets go on sale Friday 24 February, 10:00am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets & info.

Get ready Australia, because Shane Todd is about to hit the stand-up comedy scene with a bang! His debut tour will take him around the country this April and May, promising an unforgettable experience of comedy gold.

A star on the rise, Shane has supported Bill Burr and Kevin Hart, and performed regularly throughout the UK and Ireland and toured the US with solo shows.

He stars in 'Previously With Shane Todd' for BBC NI, hosts on BBC Radio Ulster and his weekly podcast 'Tea With Me', features regularly in the Apple Podcast chart. Shane's online sketches and stand up clips have amassed millions of clips and feed well into his stand up.

Shane has just launched a new podcast series 'We're Not F**cking Historians' which is an alternative guide to Irish history and is hosting the 'BBC New Comedy Awards' in Belfast. He is also set to appear in the new series of 'The Stand Up Sketch Show' for ITV.

Don't miss your chance to see Shane Todd make his innovative mark when he performs live in your city!

Tour Dates

Melbourne Trade Hall April 20, 21, 22 & 23

Fremantle Freo Social April 26

Sydney Comedy Store April 29 & 30

Brisbane Sit Down Comedy Club May 1



