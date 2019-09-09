SEVENTEEN Comes to the Little Theatre

On the night of the last day of school, five teenagers are celebrating. No more homework, no more teachers, no more early mornings, no more rules ...

But, just like breaking up, growing up is hard to do. And will things ever change? Who even wants to?

Over the course of the night, truths are revealed and passions unveiled as they drink, dance, shout and love. Mike, Sue, Tom, Edwina and Ronny must each come to terms with the world as they say goodbye - and hello - to each other, and most importantly, themselves.

Written for mature actors, Matthew Whittet's poignant play is both funny and sad, uplifting and painfully awkward. It captures the feeling of knowing that only comes with being seventeen, tapping into the sometimes overwhelming feelings that come with looking back; not in anger, but with pride and a little bit of sadness.

Seventeen sees a cast of adult actors play a group of teenagers, turning our notions of adulthood and adolescence on their head.

Cast: Kate Anolak, A J Bartley, Lindsay Dunn, Rebecca Kemp, Lindy LeCornu and Allan Robins

TICKET PRICES: $22 Full / $18 Concession

Online: www.trybooking.com/ZMCP (fee applies)

Tickets at the door subject to availability

Group Bookings: 10+ at concession rate

Please allow extra time for parking on nights when there is an event at Adelaide Oval.





