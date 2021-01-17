See The Big Man Cry: The Life And Music Of Drought Turgid comes to Adelaide Fringe next month!

Drought Turgid is a country music legend, in that few people have ever seen him. He's been performing for years all over the world and now, despite popular demand, he's here, performing for you. Live from his home-away-from-home, The Bugalong Commercial Club. See The Big Man Cry is Drought's salute to that unsung hero of country music, Drought. Together with his band, The Turgid Boys, he'll root (and toot) you all night long!

Adelaide-based actor, musician and AC Arts graduate Eddie Morrison and the rockabilly hooligans of local band Haystacks Calhoon, bring Drought Turgid and his Turgid Boys to life in this brand new, original work directed by David Hirst coming to RUMPUS this Fringe.

See The Big Man Cry, The Life And Music Of Drought Turgid comes to RUMPUS, Wed 24 Feb - Sun 14 Mar.

Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/see-the-big-man-cry-the-life-and-music-of-drought-turgid-af2021