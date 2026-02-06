SECRET TIME TRAVEL MEETING Set for Adelaide Fringe 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning comedian, author, and futurist Shawn Wickens will bring his genre-bending comedy experience Secret Time Travel Meeting back to Adelaide Fringe in 2026, following a sold-out debut season in 2025 and a year of international performances across New Zealand, Estonia, and the United States.

Blending stand-up, storytelling, philosophy, and playful audience interaction, Secret Time Travel Meeting invites audiences to imagine how humanity might use time travel — if and when it becomes possible. Part comedy show, part speculative lecture, and part live experiment in optimism, the performance explores big questions about technology, ethics, and the future, while staying grounded in the present moment through improvisation and audience connection.

In 2025, the show toured to Wellington, New Zealand and Tallinn, Estonia, and appeared in multiple U.S. cities, including performances near New York Comic Con, where it was featured on Bleeding Cool's “Fairly Sizeable New York Comic Con Party List” as “a comedy show from and about the future.”

Audiences are encouraged to attend in costume or disguised as alternate-dimension versions of themselves, turning each performance into a lightly immersive gathering where you might find yourself seated next to someone who genuinely claims to be a time traveller.

Secret Time Travel Meeting will play multiple venues across Adelaide, with five performances at Tolley's Underground at Mylk Bar on Waymouth and a 200-seat closing-night celebration at The Suburban Brew in Glynde.

Performance details

Tolley's Underground at Mylk Bar on Waymouth

Fri 20 Feb – 8:00pm

Sat 21 Feb – 8:00pm

Wed 25 Feb – 8:00pm

Thu 26 Feb – 8:00pm

Fri 27 Feb – 8:00pm

Georgie's Bar at Woodville Town Hall

Sat 28 Feb – 2:00pm

Wed 4 Mar – 6:00pm

Forum at ABHS

Fri 6 Mar – 7:30pm

Sat 7 Mar – 6:30pm

Sun 8 Mar – 6:30pm

The Suburban Brew – Glynde (Closing Night Party)

Wed 11 Mar – 6:00pm