Russell Peters Will Embark on Australian Tour

Russell Peters will celebrate 35 years as a stand-up comic by bringing his brand new RELAX WORLD TOUR to Australia in March 2025.

For someone whose comedy tour is called RELAX, Russell is certainly racking up the miles and maintaining a relentless schedule that few could match.

Peters’ raunchy, no-holds-barred humour often involves spontaneous riffs with audience members, resulting in a uniquely personal and sometimes caustic comedic style complete with cultural critiques, personal anecdotes, and biting humour. His seamless ability to engage with audiences from various cultural backgrounds has earned him a fiercely loyal fan base.

Russell was recently named as one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV Comedy Now!special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London's O2 Arena - where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: Outsourced in 2006; Red, White and Brown in 2008; and The Green Card Tour in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. His Deported World Tour was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, Russell Peters Deported, on Amazon Prime in January 2020. Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing and acting talents. His last TV series, The Indian Detective, set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media/CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix. He has a blue belt with three stripes in Jiu Jitsu and is an ardent DJ and hip-hop junkie who tries to get on the turntables for at least a few minutes every day.

Tour Dates

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena Thursday 20 March

Brisbane Convention Centre Saturday 22 March

Melbourne John Cain Arena Tuesday 25 March

Perth RAC Arena Friday 28 March

Tickets go on sale Monday 28 October at 12pm.

