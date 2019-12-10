RCC Launch An Edgy 2020 Program And Return To The University Of Adelaide

RCC is back and is set to launch an exciting fully-curated 2020 program packed with international superstars, underground cult heroes and local legends, when they return for their second year at the University of Adelaide.

The 2020 program, curated by Artistic Director, David Sefton (former Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival, London's Meltdown Festival and UCLA Live) and Creative Director, Stuart Duckworth (RCC Founder), focuses on MUSIC, SHOWS, ART and CHOW.

Sefton, who is known for his uncompromising world-class programming, makes no exception in 2020 with strong themes of the New York underground, punk rock, feminist icons and contemporary queerness appearing throughout the program.

"After storming Adelaide last year, we head into year two playing to our strengths and maintaining the pace," says Artistic Director David Sefton.

"I'm delighted that RCC will play host to Laurie Anderson, Amanda Palmer, Lydia Lunch - globally important artists all at the peak of their powers. Music is the thing that links the whole program - from our stunning theatre program to our legendary parties, RCC is genuinely a festival in its own right."

This means RCC will host the likes of award-winning performance artist and musician Laurie Anderson, original punk rock legend Lydia Lunch, unapologetic, attitudinal Amanda Palmer and art-pop pioneers Stereolab - who return to Adelaide for the first time in almost two decades.

Fresh from a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run is the 2019 runaway smash hit Frankenstein: How to Make A Monster which features a cast of mind-bogglingly skilled young beatboxers performing a reimagined version of Mary Shelley's original. Frankenstein will leave you asking: who are the monsters we fear? Who created them?

Architects of Air bring their latest Luminarium: Daedalum to Barr Smith Lawns. The inflatable art structure has labyrinthine tunnels and cavernous domes, where no two visits are alike as the atmosphere inside alters according to the changing weather and light outside.

Duckworth's program is one helluva party as he launches a new way of life - UTOPIA - a whole new world to explore. Bringing the likes of Cut Copy, Sampa The Great and Baker Boy to Dusk Till Dawn and with Neon returning every Friday and Saturday night, you won't want to miss it. It's a party within a party, a concert within a concert, a festival within a festival where visitors are invited to explore the new world. The full line-up will drop early next year.

Chow Town blows the standard festival food precinct out of the stratosphere for 2020 with a completely new look, feel and location. RCC will transform the Cloisters area of the University into an outdoor food hub with an electric atmosphere, tantalising menus from Adelaide's much-loved and exciting new food vendors, and an Instagram-worthy aesthetic. And yes, Roberta's is back as Roberta's Italian Disco Diner & Eatery! Dine, drink and dance the night away or sip sundowners on the new rooftop area overlooking the river. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5pm, it's the new place to soak up the vibe this festival season.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Rathjen welcomed the return of RCC to the University of Adelaide for its second year on campus.

"We have been proud to host the event, which in its first year on our beautiful and iconic campus attracted 220,000 people, including many who had never before visited the University," says Professor Rathjen.

The RCC 2020 program can be found on our website with tickets are on sale now at theRCC.com.au and through FringeTIX. For more information and to keep up to date with new announcements, follow @thercccult or /thercccult.





