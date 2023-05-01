Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAINING RED ROSES Comes to Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival

Performances run 2 & 3 June 2023.

May. 01, 2023  
'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade' - this could be the mantra of Hildegard Knef, who rose from the rubble of wartime Berlin to become one of Germany's most celebrated performers.

Her story is told in song in a cabaret show, 'Raining Red Roses' created and performed by Adelaide singer Shelley Dunstone. After a successful run in Adelaide Fringe, the show is returning for a winter season in the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival.

Hildegard Knef trained as an actress during World War 2, surviving bombing, imprisonment and malnutrition to become a film star both in Germany and in Hollywood. No stranger to scandal, she became an early victim of 'cancel culture'. In the early 1960s, when all her film offers were withdrawn, she embarked on a singing career, which brought her even greater success. She recorded 50 albums, gave 100 concerts and wrote lyrics for 130 songs.

'Her career was powered by her unwavering belief that she should be showered with red roses,' Shelley said. 'Her life was a roller-coaster, and whenever something went wrong she picked herself up and forged ahead.'

Hildegard's story is told in English, with songs in German (with explanation) and in English. 'I've included some songs in English that I think Hildegard would have liked,' Shelley said.

Over the past decade, Shelley has created and performed numerous original cabaret shows including last year's 'Wanderlust', inspired by the discovery of her German ancestry. With 'Raining Red Roses' she ventures further into the world of German music and culture.

The show will be held at Prompt; Creative Centre. Shelley will be accompanied on piano by Edward Heddle, who trained in New York and is currently working towards his Ph.D in music.

DETAILS

Raining Red Roses: The Hildegard Knef Story

2 & 3 June 2023

Prompt; Creative Centre,, 205 Pirie St Adelaide

https://cabaretfringefestival.com/artfuel/program/52/show/raining-red-roses



