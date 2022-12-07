Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monski Mouse's Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall Comes to Norwood Concert Hall

The event is on Saturday 17 December at 11am.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Grab your dancing booties and tinsel-tactic onesies, to join the undisputed queen of baby disco, DJ Monski Mouse for the holiday seasons' most bopping family event. Making a return to Adelaide, after it's Sold Out Australian premiere in 2021, this year, Monski Mouse will be playing at Norwood Concert Hall, in this is Christmas celebration with a difference.

Gaulier-trained clown and international children's music event-maker, Monski Mouse brings her Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall, to Norwood Concert Hall, in this gorgeously hilarious, sublime, seasonal heart-warmer. Full to the brim with Christmas musical treats, this is a delightful, uplifting experience like nothing else in Adelaide's calendar of Christmas festivities.

"Making a Christmas version of Baby Disco Dance Hall has been so wonderful, adding the sentimentality of the season to the show, has brought another whole layer of wonder to the experience, where we really celebrate family together on the dance floor.", says Monski Mouse.

Monski Mouse's Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall was a hit as it debuted in London's West End at Christmas in Leicester Square, and played seasons at Birmingham Town Hall and the Christmas Spiegeltent in Bristol.

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall from which the Christmas show was birthed, has played at festivals around the world for the last ten years, and will be back at Adelaide Fringe in 2023, playing in The Spiegeltent in the Garden of Unearthly Delights.

"No need to wait till the next Fringe to come have the most sublime disco time, come give yourself the Christmas treat of a seasonal Monski Mouse boogie!", says Monski Mouse.

Monski Mouse's Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall plays the Norwood Concert Hall in one show only, at 11am on December 17.




