Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2020

Following on from her trailblazing, hit, early years show, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall, Monski Mouse has done it again, creating a brand new genre-breaking work for early years audiences in, Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret, all set to make it's Australian debut in The Garden of Unearthly Delights at Adelaide Fringe 2020.

Created for 0-5's and their parents/carers, Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret takes in a canon of nursery rhymes, rejigged pop and classic songs, as Monski Mouse and her ensemble cast, encourage the audience to singalong and participate in actions and play, as puppets fly, wriggle and soar around the audience.

"I still absolutely love playing Baby Disco, but six years in, I wanted to take all the things I'd learnt about my audiences and explore another side of music and participation with them, and challenge myself to make a new show. In Baby Cabaret, we are able to explore a softer side of music, different emotions and topics, and focus on voice and actions, rather than boogying." says, Monski Mouse.

First developed and launched in the UK where Monski Mouse was based until late 2018, before returning home to Adelaide, Baby Cabaret first played Brighton Fringe and in 2019 played on London's Southbank Underbelly Festival and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where is attracted glowing reviews.

"I am so thrilled with how Baby Cabaret has come together, running it in London and Edinburgh we really found our stride and learnt what makes the new show soar." says Monski Mouse., "and when you crack a 5-star review in Edinburgh you know you've got something special."

To launch Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret in Australia Monski Mouse has gathered a new fabulous cast of talented friends, mostly Adelaide-based to create her 2020 Fringe season. Staring well known singer Gerry Masi, famous for performing with Lucifers Lounge and the State Opera; long time collaborator of Monski's, dancer, choreographer and puppeteer, Ninian Donald; Musical Director, and Adelaide guitar legend, Pablo Kordov; and original London cast member, UK clown, theatre-maker, academic, Amy Gwilliam, in Adelaide for Fringe with her own show, Frankie Foxstone aka The Profit: Walking Tour.

"I am so excited to re-create Baby Cabaret with my Aussie cast, I have been a fan of all of their considerable talents for a very long time, this is going to be properly beautiful!" says Monski Mouse, "plus we are so lucky to have Amy Gwilliam over from London to keep an umbilical tie to our first generation creation of the show".

Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret plays Saturdays throughout the Adelaide Fringe in the Fortuna Spiegeltent, in The Garden, 15 Feb - 16 Mar at 11am. Tickets at: www.adelaidefringe.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You