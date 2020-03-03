Mid-Season In Full-swing As Adelaide Fringe Ticket Sales Thrive 

The 60th Anniversary of Adelaide Fringe has seen outstanding engagement from audiences with ticket sales up approximately 10% compared to the same time last year. To date 546,995 tickets have been sold with a value of $16.3 million.

With many shows seasons at capacity, artists and producers are taking full advantage of the eager Fringe market by programming additional performances to catch the overflow of interest, with more than 60 shows adding additional sessions.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said it's wonderful to see people enjoying Fringe with such gusto in the events 60th anniversary.

"Both larger and smaller venues have added additional sessions to shows this season. It's impressive to see how good artists, producers and venues have become at promotion and self-marketing within the broader event. The open access nature of Fringe makes it a unique beast in how audiences engage with art", Ms Croall Said

"It's very exciting where things are at so early in the season, I encourage Fringe goers to keep going out and supporting artists."

Black Box Theatre- Adelaide Botanic Garden, Gluttony and The Parks Theatre are just a few venues that have added additional sessions to capitalise on the demand of audiences in 2020.

Ticket sales do not include tickets sold at cash events such as the side shows at larger hubs that happen as part of Adelaide Fringe. Complimentary tickets are also not included in ticket figures with Adelaide Fringe diligently making sure comps are removed from final numbers.

Adelaide Fringe provides a platform for artists to engage with the largest arts audience in the country. Tickets sold in the previous year totalled 828,563 with a value of $19.5m.





