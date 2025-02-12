Madame Martha's After Dark: The Parisian Cabaret Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Direct from sold-out seasons across Australia Adelaide Fringe audiences are invited to step into the sensational underground Parisian cabaret where Vogue-posing, Fosse-popping, French-lace-drenched club kittens take you on a wild ride of intoxicating elegance.

Presented by internationally acclaimed artist and cabaret queen Jens Radda Madame Martha's will electrify Adelaide with an explosion of Moulin Rouge glamour and Berlin grunge at Gluttony's The Kingfisher for six shows only from 4-9 March 2025 at 10.00pm.

The captivating and award-winning cabaret features the irresistible chemistry of three incredible artists Jens Radda, Iva Rosebud, and Meg Hickey.

WINNER OF BEST CABARET at Melbourne Fringe 2024, every moment in Madame Martha's is an outrageous romp through risqué feminism and bombastic gender exploration that sweeps you away with stunning live vocals in three languages, flawless choreography, and spectacular costumes.

According to Jens Radda Madame Martha's is now in its fourth iteration at Adelaide Fringe after the concept was originally born at the festival.

"We are so excited to be bringing Madame Martha's back to Adelaide where it first came to life. Since that point the show has evolved and keeps exploding following our Best Cabaret win at Melbourne Fringe".

"It fills us with such pride to think how far this incredible show has come. To return to its origins at Adelaide Fringe is truly special".

Madame Martha's soundtrack complete with live vocals features iconic songs by well-known artists, with reimagined twists. Many by renowned French artists including Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour, and other International Artists including Leonard Cohen, Florence and The Machine, and Chappell Roan.

Jens Radda will also star in his award-winning solo comedy cabaret show Skank Sinatra as part of Adelaide Fringe 2025 presenting his saucy take on Sinatra's songbook with knock-out jokes and dazzling vocals.

