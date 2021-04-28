MENTAL Will Be Performed By True North Youth Theatre Ensemble

When we talk about mental health, we usually focus on the problems. We tune in to all of the negative aspects. But what if we switched the script to focus on what creates positive mental health instead?

Mental is a play specifically designed to facilitate this important conversation between young people. It explores the things that help us feel happy and connected to place, to each other and to ourselves.

The 2019 Mission Australia Youth Report found that mental health was the most important issue for young people. "Mental" is True North's response to these concerns and it's driven by the interest of the Ensemble to bring light to these issues and find solutions together

True North is known for their cutting edge, innovative theatre and has a reputation for tackling the tough issues facing young people.

Mental will be presented as part of Dream Big Festival For Children from May 21st to May 24th at the Marion Cultural Centre.

Tickets available at marion.online.red61.com.au

Website: https://truenorthyte.com/.