Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MENTAL Will Be Performed By True North Youth Theatre Ensemble

Mental will be presented as part of Dream Big Festival For Children from May 21st  to May 24th.

Apr. 28, 2021  

MENTAL Will Be Performed By True North Youth Theatre Ensemble

When we talk about mental health, we usually focus on the problems. We tune in to all of the negative aspects. But what if we switched the script to focus on what creates positive mental health instead?

Mental is a play specifically designed to facilitate this important conversation between young people. It explores the things that help us feel happy and connected to place, to each other and to ourselves.

The 2019 Mission Australia Youth Report found that mental health was the most important issue for young people. "Mental" is True North's response to these concerns and it's driven by the interest of the Ensemble to bring light to these issues and find solutions together

True North is known for their cutting edge, innovative theatre and has a reputation for tackling the tough issues facing young people.

Mental will be presented as part of Dream Big Festival For Children from May 21st to May 24th at the Marion Cultural Centre.

Tickets available at marion.online.red61.com.au

Website: https://truenorthyte.com/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jazz Hands T-Shirt
5, 6, 7, 8 Tank Top
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Rainbow / Centered)

Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories
EUPHORIA Comes To The Stage In May Photo

EUPHORIA Comes To The Stage In May

Adelaide Guitar Festival Reveals 2021 Program For First Annual Event Photo

Adelaide Guitar Festival Reveals 2021 Program For First Annual Event

BWW Review: CABARET at Scott Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo

BWW Review: CABARET at Scott Theatre, University Of Adelaide

BWW Review: THE MOVE. PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES OF CONTEMPORARY DANCE. at Space Theatre, Adel Photo

BWW Review: THE MOVE. PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES OF CONTEMPORARY DANCE. at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Historic Metropolitan Theatre Renovates Roof and Hosts Small Events Amidst the Pandemic
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • The Charleston Ballet Will Hold Auditions For Company and Apprentice Positions