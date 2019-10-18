LOVE AT A DISTANCE Comes to the Feast Festival

As part of the Feast Festival, the Ukulele Dream Girl will premiere and tour her most personal cabaret show this November: Love at a Distance. In a world where most interactions are mediated or feel distant this show reminds audiences, in Adelaide and Victor Harbor, that all love and all love stories are valuable.

Love at a Distance begins by openly admitting there is an infinite amount of art about love, but this show offers new perspectives that often get forgotten. As she weaves her own long distance love story through the show, the Ukulele Dream Girl aka Phi Theodoros, will take audiences on a poetic journey through some challenging experiences.

Theodoros is not one to shy away from taboo subjects with her storytelling, following form from her previous shows (Depression The Musical & Finding Me), she explores different peoples experiences of love, romance and distance. However, this is the first show where all the stories have a real, deep and personal connection to Theodoros.

"This show is not just about my own love story, it shares stories from my life and my family. I've written this show help people to build empathy and understanding about how we love." Says Theodoros

"Love at a Distance will take audiences beyond the mainstream tropes of romance and explore the ways that we love today, a reflection on the complexities of life and how we share our love."

With 6 poems that cover everything from Tinder to high school stalkers, mental health and self-love to the dysplasia refugees feel with the disconnect between their homes new and old there is something in the show that every audience member can relate to.

"As a fellow cabaret performer I was thrilled when Phi got in touch about Sparkke hosting the world premiere of her new show as part of Feast," says Fiona Smith, Events Manager at Sparkke at the Whitmore

"Sparkke is a proudly inclusive space within the Adelaide community and we're excited to support Phi as she gives a voice to stories often forgotten or not deemed worthy alongside other love stories."

After a sell out season of her debut solo show "Who is the Ukulele Dream Girl?" in August and with a limited run of three shows only, 13th & 14th at Sparkke on Whitmore and 16th November at The Island Café, book in advance to make sure you don't miss out on Love at a Distance.

The Ukulele Dream Girl & Feast Festival are proud to announce Love at a Distance is included in initiatives to encourage new audiences to connect. The show on Thursday 14th of November will be Auslan Interpreted thanks to support from the Government of South Australia. Thanks to SA Power Networks a number of tickets to each show are offered to concession holders for free, online bookings preferred and a valid concession card must be presented upon arrival.





