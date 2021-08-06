Jo Dyer Announces 2022 Will Be Her Final Adelaide Writers' Week

After what will be her fourth Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer announced today that the 2022 event will be her final as Director. Jo oversaw her first Adelaide Writers' Week as Director in 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Chair of Adelaide Festival Judy Potter said, "Jo has already delivered three incredible Adelaide Writers' Weeks along with what will certainly be an equally thrilling fourth and final in 2022.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank her for her significant contribution as the Director of this iconic event. Under Jo's leadership we have welcomed a stellar roster of writers from all over Australia and the world and enjoyed huge crowds and record-breaking book sales. She also expanded the program to embrace young adult readers and aspiring writers. I'd like to congratulate Jo and wish her all the very best," she said.

Jo Dyer said, "Adelaide Writers' Week is a very special festival and I count myself as extremely privileged to have been its director for the past three years. I am a firm believer in mixing things up so, after what will be my fourth Festival in 2022, I think it's appropriate to hand over the reins to someone else.

"The last eighteen months have been globally tumultuous, and, with our world in a state of unsettling flux, important conversations rage all around us. We intend to bring these key discussions into the Pioneer Women's Memorial Garden in March for the edification, enlightenment and entertainment of our audience.

"Our quest will be to raise our eyes heavenward and think not just of the bigger picture, but of a better picture. With some of the most interesting and erudite minds set to contribute their most insightful and provocative ideas to our 2022 Festival, I'm confident the combined creativity and imagination of our authors and audiences can bring A Better Picture into focus," said Jo Dyer, announcing next year's Writers' Week theme.