Jimmy Rees Adds Second Adelaide Show to 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

Frontier Touring has announced that due to high ticket demand, Jimmy Rees has added a second Adelaide show for Thursday 21 September at 8.45pm, to his now 18-show Australia-wide Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023. The 6pm Adelaide show on Thursday 21 September is now sold out!

Due to the recently announced redevelopment of the Thebarton Theatre scheduled to commence mid 2023, Jimmy Rees' 'Not That Kinda Viral Tour' show previously scheduled for Thursday 21st September (at the Thebarton Theatre), has now been moved to the new venue of Her Majesty's Theatre and will take place on the same date and time. All existing ticketholders need not take action and will be contacted directly with new venue and ticket information.

Tickets for the newly announced second Adelaide show at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday 21 September at 8.45pm, will go on sale today, Friday 19 May at 12noon local. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees

Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart - and touring Newcastle and Wollongong for the very first time - throughout August - November!

With multi-million views across his Facebook (1M+ followers), YouTube (157k subscribers), Twitter (15k followers), TikTok (1.3M followers + 33.1M Likes) and Instagram (470k followers) platforms, highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Border Control for..., Meanwhile In Australia, The Guy Who Decides..., POV: You're From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become..., The Packaging Guy, Parenting Funnies and the hilarious Meanwhile in Bryon Bay and Meanwhile in Brighton.

Limited VIP packages available across the tour. Details and T&Cs: JimmyRees23VIP



Don't miss Jimmy Rees live - a show full of laughs, relatability and fun - this August, September, October and November!

Tour Dates

Wednesday 30 August

The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 30 August

The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 9 September

Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au



Friday 15 September

Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

merrigong.com.au

Friday 15 September

Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW

8.45pm show

Lic. All Ages

merrigong.com.au

Saturday 16 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 16 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 17 September

Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au



Sunday 17 September

Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

8.45pm show

Lic. All Ages

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au



Thursday 21 September

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

NEW VENUE (Prev. venue Thebarton Theatre)

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au



Thursday 21 September

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

NEW SHOW

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

General public tickets on sale: Friday 19 May, 12noon local

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 23 September

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au



Saturday 23 September

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

8.45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au



Friday 29 September

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au



Sunday 1 October

The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 14 October

Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

yourcentre.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

wrestpoint.com.au

Thursday 2 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au