Jimmy Rees Adds Second Adelaide Show to 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

The 6pm Adelaide show on Thursday 21 September is now sold out!
POPULAR
Frontier Touring has announced that due to high ticket demand, Jimmy Rees has added a second Adelaide show for Thursday 21 September at 8.45pm, to his now 18-show Australia-wide Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023. The 6pm Adelaide show on Thursday 21 September is now sold out!
Due to the recently announced redevelopment of the Thebarton Theatre scheduled to commence mid 2023, Jimmy Rees' 'Not That Kinda Viral Tour' show previously scheduled for Thursday 21st September (at the Thebarton Theatre), has now been moved to the new venue of Her Majesty's Theatre and will take place on the same date and time. All existing ticketholders need not take action and will be contacted directly with new venue and ticket information.
Tickets for the newly announced second Adelaide show at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday 21 September at 8.45pm, will go on sale today, Friday 19 May at 12noon local. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart - and touring Newcastle and Wollongong for the very first time - throughout August - November!
With multi-million views across his Facebook (1M+ followers), YouTube (157k subscribers), Twitter (15k followers), TikTok (1.3M followers + 33.1M Likes) and Instagram (470k followers) platforms, highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Border Control for..., Meanwhile In Australia, The Guy Who Decides..., POV: You're From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become..., The Packaging Guy, Parenting Funnies and the hilarious Meanwhile in Bryon Bay and Meanwhile in Brighton.
Limited VIP packages available across the tour. Details and T&Cs: JimmyRees23VIP
Don't miss Jimmy Rees live - a show full of laughs, relatability and fun - this August, September, October and November!
Wednesday 30 August
The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday 30 August
The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 9 September
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Friday 15 September
Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
merrigong.com.au
Friday 15 September
Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW
8.45pm show
Lic. All Ages
merrigong.com.au
Saturday 16 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 16 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 17 September
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Sunday 17 September
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
8.45pm show
Lic. All Ages
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Thursday 21 September
Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA
NEW VENUE (Prev. venue Thebarton Theatre)
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 21 September
Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA
NEW SHOW
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Friday 19 May, 12noon local
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 23 September
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 23 September
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
8.45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Friday 29 September
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 1 October
The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 14 October
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
yourcentre.com.au
Saturday 21 October
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
wrestpoint.com.au
Thursday 2 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
