Independent Theatre Presents MY THREE ANGELS

After a being postponed for a year, South Australia's beloved Independent Theatre will present the comedy My Three Angels, which inspired one of Australia's first TV dramas back in 1962.

Goodwood Theatre is transformed into 1910 French Guiana as three escapees decide to do a good deed on Christmas Eve by helping to repair the roof of local shopkeeper Felix Dulay.

It doesn't take long for this simple task to descend into mayhem as the do-gooders use their criminal wiles to save the shopkeeper and his family from a rich and ruthless relative.

Inspired by the French play La Cuisine Des Anges, this classic 1954 script from husband and wife dramatists Samuel and Bella Spewack, was adapted for screen a year later as We're No Angels starring Humphrey Bogart, Aldo Ray and Peter Ustinov.

Don't miss the laugh of the year as our criminal masterminds attempt to solve the family's problems with hilarious results and become the Dulay family's "Angels."

It'd be a crime to miss the opening performance of Independent Theatre's 2021 season.

Tickets: $20.00 - $37.50. Evenings and weekend matinees.

Book now at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=705378