Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Independent Theatre Presents MY THREE ANGELS

Inspired by the French play La Cuisine Des Anges, this classic 1954 script is by husband and wife dramatists Samuel and Bella Spewack.

Mar. 8, 2021  

Independent Theatre Presents MY THREE ANGELS

After a being postponed for a year, South Australia's beloved Independent Theatre will present the comedy My Three Angels, which inspired one of Australia's first TV dramas back in 1962.

Goodwood Theatre is transformed into 1910 French Guiana as three escapees decide to do a good deed on Christmas Eve by helping to repair the roof of local shopkeeper Felix Dulay.

It doesn't take long for this simple task to descend into mayhem as the do-gooders use their criminal wiles to save the shopkeeper and his family from a rich and ruthless relative.

Inspired by the French play La Cuisine Des Anges, this classic 1954 script from husband and wife dramatists Samuel and Bella Spewack, was adapted for screen a year later as We're No Angels starring Humphrey Bogart, Aldo Ray and Peter Ustinov.

Don't miss the laugh of the year as our criminal masterminds attempt to solve the family's problems with hilarious results and become the Dulay family's "Angels."

It'd be a crime to miss the opening performance of Independent Theatre's 2021 season.

Tickets: $20.00 - $37.50. Evenings and weekend matinees.

Book now at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=705378


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Is My Life Pillow
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Broadway Queen Onsie

Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories
BWW Review: SONGS OF TRAVEL AND BUSH POETRY – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2021 at Clayton Wesley Photo

BWW Review: SONGS OF TRAVEL AND BUSH POETRY – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2021 at Clayton Wesley Uniting Church

BWW Review: EUGENE ONEGIN – ADELAIDE FESTIVAL 2021 at Her Majestys Theatre, Streamed Photo

BWW Review: EUGENE ONEGIN – ADELAIDE FESTIVAL 2021 at Her Majesty's Theatre, Streamed Live From Moscow

BWW Review: WILLIAM CRIGHTON – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2021 at The Spiegeltent, Garden Of Un Photo

BWW Review: WILLIAM CRIGHTON – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2021 at The Spiegeltent, Garden Of Unearthly Delights

Johanna Allen To Present EUROMASH At Adelaide Fringe Photo

Johanna Allen To Present EUROMASH At Adelaide Fringe


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hollister High School Theatre Department Presents BYE BYE BIRDIE
  • Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre Presents SORRY, WRONG NUMBER This Week
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Midwest Trust Series Announces We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland