Her Majesty's Theatre A New Beginning Documentary Premiering On Seven This Weekend

Audiences will get a behind the scenes look of the recently completed $66 million redevelopment of Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre in a special documentary - Her Majesty's Theatre A New Beginning - premiering on Seven and 7Two this weekend.

Hosted by Channel Seven's Jane Doyle, viewers will hear from artists, artisans, architects and builders about the grand design and vision for this "once in a generation" project and what makes this Adelaide landmark so unique in the hearts and minds of South Australians.

Interviewees include opera singer and performer Greta Bradman, ABC Radio host and performer Peter Goers OAM and prolific theatre producer John Frost AM.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Seeing Her Majesty's Theatre open again in all her glory really was one of the highlights of 2020 and we are all so proud of this incredible achievement. This documentary highlights the inside story of the redevelopment and the passion and skill that each person brought to this once in a generation project. We can't wait to share it with audiences on television and at upcoming performances for many years."

Channel 7 Adelaide News Anchor and Her Majesty's Theatre Ambassador Jane Doyle:

"I'm honoured and thrilled to introduce the new Her Majesty's Theatre to future audiences, especially given how COVID limited her grand opening last year. The grand old girl has been treated to a magnificent transformation with beautiful attention to detail, modern facilities both front and back of house and a celebration of her significant history. This theatre will no doubt delight audiences and performers alike for decades to come."

Australia's most exciting theatre project was unveiled in June 2020 and has since housed many sell-out shows. Work on the $66 million redevelopment commenced in 2018 to transform the iconic South Australian theatre into a world-class, larger and more accessible venue with state-of-the art facilities ready to house more blockbuster productions.

Her Majesty's Theatre A New Beginning has been produced and captured by Adelaide Festival Centre and Red Fox Films.

Watch Her Majesty's Theatre A New Beginning on Channel Seven, February 6 at 4:30pm, 7two nationally on February 7 at 1:30pm and afterwards on 7plus and online at Adelaide Festival Centre.