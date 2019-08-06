Get A First Peek At Adelaide Fringe 2020!

Excitement is in the air with Adelaide Fringe set to introduce the first release of shows for 2020 which will include returning spectacular Velvet Rewired- a hedonistic evening of cabaret, highly-skilled acrobatics and disco. The official first on-sale date is set for Wednesday August 7 at 12pm ACST.

Also included in the first release of shows for 2020, DISCO INFERNO 70's & 80's FANCY DRESS, the sell-out circus-cabaret Blanc de Blanc Encore and the interactive nerf-gun gaming show, Fort Nite Battle Royal Live.

Director and CEO Heather Croall said, "This first release of shows is a diverse representation of the calibre of artists Adelaide Fringe attracts each. These first four shows have really set the stage for what will undoubtedly be a very special 60th year of Adelaide Fringe."

The open access nature of Adelaide Fringe promises to deliver a multi-genre program packed with music, dance, theatre, cabaret, interactive and so much more. Adelaide Fringe is expecting another record breaking season for 2020 and hopes to attract more shows and attendees to the event than ever before.

In an Adelaide Fringe first, the on-sale period for ticket availability has been extended and offers a rolling-on- sale function, allowing longer lead time to purchase tickets.

"The new facet to the Adelaide Fringe ticketing system gives arts lovers and artists more time to plan and organise their overall Fringe experience." Ms Croall said.

By extending the on-sale period, Adelaide Fringe is also able to work more directly with artists in establishing new audiences and assist in hitting the milestone of 1 million ticket sales by 2022.

The first on-sale date is set for Wednesday 7th of August at 12pm ACST. Events will then go on-sale in fortnightly increments, running from August through to November. The on-sale dates are as follows:

• Wednesday August 7

• Wednesday August 21

• Wednesday September 4

• Wednesday September 18

• Wednesday October 2

• Wednesday October 16

• Wednesday October 30

• Wednesday November 13

The full Adelaide Fringe program will be on sale from 9am ACST on Thursday 28th November.

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe will run from 14 February to 15 March. For more information about Adelaide Fringe please visit: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/





