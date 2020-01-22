GYPSY CARAVAN Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Experience an immersive gypsy camp under the summer stars at Unley's own Fringe garden 2020! Dress in your finest gypsy garb and be part of the magical fiesta brought to you by Studio Flamenco's band of award-winning flamenco dancers and musicians in collaboration with the City of Unley.

Be entranced by swirling skirts and shawls as the action happens all around you. Be inspired to join in as the dancers lead you in rhythmic clapping and dance, or just sit back, relax and be entranced by the power and passion of flamenco.

'Studio Flamenco's production...is like a multitude of tapas...each course is as sumptuous as the last and leaves the appreciative audience salivating for more. The music... is invigorating. The dancing is potent and artistic. Together, it is a whopping, gala of high-spirited flamenco in which the dancers' fluidity and impeccable technique makes even the most challenging steps seem effortless' (Australian Stage Online)

Trained in both Spain and Australia, the combined performance credentials of Studio Flamenco's company spans decades and includes appearances at WOMADELAIDE, Adelaide International Guitar Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and performances with Opera Australia.

'We wanted to create an exciting show for followers of dance and live music but also for a broader audience who might not usually see dance shows in the Fringe' explains Emma Fernee, one of the company's directors. 'Sometimes flamenco can be quite serious, so in this production we wanted to do something that is fun and that the whole family can enjoy. We've retained some intense moments though, because flamenco is really all about light and shade'

'In Spain, flamenco audiences can be noisy and vocal and that becomes part of the performance and ambience', adds dancer and choreographer Yasmine Amber, 'so our newest production is an exciting outdoor flamenco experience with some special moments where we invite the audience to get involved. It's fast paced and by the end of the show you'll feel like you've been on whirlwind trip to Seville's gypsy quarter!'

The performance also includes special appearances by the Studio Flamenco Youth Company.

Seating is camp style- so bring cushions or a picnic blanket (fold up chairs can be used at the rear). Enjoy sangria by the Tipsy Gypsy and traditional paella by the Hungry Toro. Picnics also welcome (no BYO alcohol).

Unley's Village Green will be transformed for four nights only for this very special family-friendly event on 22, 23, 29 February and 1 March. Tickets available at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/gypsy-caravan-af2020

Free flamenco workshop with every ticket (workshops for all ages on 15 February 2020- visit studioflamenco.com.au for details )

Pick up a flier from Unley City Council, Adelaide Farmers Market and participating businesses to reveal your magic number in the gypsy's crystal ball! Winning numbers will be revealed weekly on the Gypsy Caravan Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GypsyCaravanSF/





