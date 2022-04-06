Final Cast Announced For BONNIE & CLYDE in Sydney

Joshua Robson Productions today announced the talented cast members who will be joining the Australian professional premiere of Bonnie & Clyde at the Hayes Theatre Co from 17 June.

Completing the cast of Sydney's most wanted musical are Carlo Boumouglbay, Jonathan Chan, Darcy Fisher, Lewis Francis, Deborah Galanos, Milo Harthill, Kieran McGrath, Lucy Miller, William Motunuu, Sarah Murr, Caity Plummer, Sam Richardson, Luisa Scrofani and Jim Williams. They join the previously announced leads, Teagan Wouters and Blake Appelqvist, who will be playing the title roles in this action-packed musical.

Telling the story of America's most notorious bank robbers and lovers, the show features music by the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Dracula), lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell. At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Directed and choreographed by newcomer Sam Hooper (Cats, Mamma Mia!) and music direction by Zara Stanton (Fangirls, The Deb), Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music.

Tickets on sale now from www.hayestheatre.com.au