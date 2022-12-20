Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DECADENCE AND DEBAUCHERY Returns To The Adelaide Fringe Festival In 2023!

From the decadent to the debaucherous, highbrow to lowbrow… it's all returning to the Adelaide Fringe Festival! 

Dec. 20, 2022  

DECADENCE AND DEBAUCHERY Returns To The Adelaide Fringe Festival In 2023!

From the decadent to the debaucherous, highbrow to lowbrow... it's all returning to the Adelaide Fringe Festival!

Decadence and Debauchery is returning for a brand new season at The Adelaide Fringe Festival, this is a show where we love the Decadent... we love the Debaucherous! We reject the idea of highbrow vs lowbrow art... we believe that ALL art, no matter how decadent, how debaucherous, how funded, how un-funded, how white-washed, how diverse... all art is amazing art... all bodies are amazing bodies... and we want to come together with joy and connection and celebrate that in Adelaide for the Fringe Festival!

Showcasing Canberra excellence - this tour builds on a long tradition of sharing joy from ACT and guest artists in a queer POC led production.

The Adelaide Advertiser says "Burlesque icon Jazida has been touring the stars of Canberra's burgeoning scene for a good many years now, and her regular Decadence and Debauchery productions as part of the Fringe have a firm following". Part of the incredible growth of the Canberra burlesque scene is contributed to Flazeda - an alternate performance variety night - that is partnering with Decadence and Debauchery to give away amazing prizes to lucky audience members in Adelaide!

The incredible and eclectic cast supports diversity in the burlesque world by bringing together people of colour, queer artists, and people from all different walks of life in this professional high calibre production. Each show features the core cast, joined by different special guests each night - making every show unique!

Decadence and Debauchery is a burlesque variety night happening:

Thu 2 Mar: 7pm

Fri 3 Mar - Sat 4 Mar: 11pm

Sun 5 Mar: 4pm

Thu 9 Mar - Sat 11 Mar: 11pm

Sun 12 Mar: 4pm

Thu 16 Mar - Sat 18 Mar: 11pm

Sun 19 Mar: 8pm

All at Nineteen Ten Adelaide, where the audience can enjoy drinks and a show, at a very affordable price!

"Burlesque is more than just glitter and tease" says Rachel Reid, founder of #JazidaProductions "The performers we have are breaking down boundaries and embracing their queerness - so it's exciting to be bringing so many voices and stories to Adelaide through a vast array of talent".

To book tickets to Decadence and Debauchery, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215866®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Fdecadence-and-debauchery-af2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox Hits Australia In 2023 Photo
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Hits Australia In 2023
New York City's pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to Australia. Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing 'today's hits yesterday', on an unforgettable 11-date run throughout August & September 2023.
Windmill Appoints Clare Watson as Artistic Director Photo
Windmill Appoints Clare Watson as Artistic Director
Chair of Windmill Theatre Company, Richard Harris, has announced that Clare Watson has been appointed as the incoming Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company.
RAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This February Photo
RAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This February
'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade' - this could be the mantra of Hildegard Knef, who rose from the rubble of wartime Berlin to become one of Germany's most celebrated performers.
Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023 Photo
Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023
Taylor Tomlinson has announced the 2023 dates of The Have It All Tour and she will be bringing the show to Australia. 

More Hot Stories For You


Adelaide Cantata Band Announce Special New Years Eve ConcertAdelaide Cantata Band Announce Special New Years Eve Concert
December 19, 2022

South Australia's ever-popular Adelaide Cantata Band will ring in the new year with a special performance on the afternoon of New Year's Eve that will celebrate the year that has been and build anticipation for 2023.
Photos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELLPhotos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL
December 19, 2022

All new photos have been released for the International Tour of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Hits Australia In 2023Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Hits Australia In 2023
December 16, 2022

New York City's pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to Australia. Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing 'today's hits yesterday', on an unforgettable 11-date run throughout August & September 2023.
Windmill Appoints Clare Watson as Artistic DirectorWindmill Appoints Clare Watson as Artistic Director
December 15, 2022

Chair of Windmill Theatre Company, Richard Harris, has announced that Clare Watson has been appointed as the incoming Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company.
RAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This FebruaryRAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This February
December 14, 2022

'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade' - this could be the mantra of Hildegard Knef, who rose from the rubble of wartime Berlin to become one of Germany's most celebrated performers.
share