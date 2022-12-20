DECADENCE AND DEBAUCHERY Returns To The Adelaide Fringe Festival In 2023!

From the decadent to the debaucherous, highbrow to lowbrow... it's all returning to the Adelaide Fringe Festival!

Decadence and Debauchery is returning for a brand new season at The Adelaide Fringe Festival, this is a show where we love the Decadent... we love the Debaucherous! We reject the idea of highbrow vs lowbrow art... we believe that ALL art, no matter how decadent, how debaucherous, how funded, how un-funded, how white-washed, how diverse... all art is amazing art... all bodies are amazing bodies... and we want to come together with joy and connection and celebrate that in Adelaide for the Fringe Festival!

Showcasing Canberra excellence - this tour builds on a long tradition of sharing joy from ACT and guest artists in a queer POC led production.

The Adelaide Advertiser says "Burlesque icon Jazida has been touring the stars of Canberra's burgeoning scene for a good many years now, and her regular Decadence and Debauchery productions as part of the Fringe have a firm following". Part of the incredible growth of the Canberra burlesque scene is contributed to Flazeda - an alternate performance variety night - that is partnering with Decadence and Debauchery to give away amazing prizes to lucky audience members in Adelaide!

The incredible and eclectic cast supports diversity in the burlesque world by bringing together people of colour, queer artists, and people from all different walks of life in this professional high calibre production. Each show features the core cast, joined by different special guests each night - making every show unique!

Decadence and Debauchery is a burlesque variety night happening:

Thu 2 Mar: 7pm

Fri 3 Mar - Sat 4 Mar: 11pm

Sun 5 Mar: 4pm

Thu 9 Mar - Sat 11 Mar: 11pm

Sun 12 Mar: 4pm

Thu 16 Mar - Sat 18 Mar: 11pm

Sun 19 Mar: 8pm

All at Nineteen Ten Adelaide, where the audience can enjoy drinks and a show, at a very affordable price!

"Burlesque is more than just glitter and tease" says Rachel Reid, founder of #JazidaProductions "The performers we have are breaking down boundaries and embracing their queerness - so it's exciting to be bringing so many voices and stories to Adelaide through a vast array of talent".

To book tickets to Decadence and Debauchery, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215866®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Fdecadence-and-debauchery-af2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1