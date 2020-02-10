Controversial Comedy Show TRANSGRESSIVE Comes To Adelaide

Leo Kearse: Transgressive comes to The Sky Room at The Griffins Hotel, 3 - 15 March (not 9th) at 6:15pm.

Leo Kearse' previous show, Right-Wing Comedian, was banned from his venue at last year's Perth Fringe following allegations of transphobia, despite being written with his transgender girlfriend. In response, Transgressive, the new show from Scottish Comedian of the Year 2017/18, is a candid account of sex and censorship that rips into political correctness, victim culture and 'wokeness'.

Transgressive looks at the hypocrisy of environmentalists and male feminists, the illiberalism of modern liberals, how men are discriminated against, and the absurdities of fat activists, homophobia and #metoo.

Kearse also gives a forthright account of the pros and cons of dating a transgender woman, and the fascism of wokeness that excludes people from the inclusive spaces that were created for them.

Leo Kearse is part of the new wave of raw, bold, American-inspired comedians taking the big UK clubs by storm. Meanwhile, Leo's popularity abroad is rocketing, with 2018 seeing him perform in 20 countries. Among various credits, Kearse has written for BBC shows including Breaking The News, Mock The Week and The Mash Report. Leo played Mick Fleetwood in the ITV drama Breaking The Band: Fleetwood Mac.

Leo is also the co-creator of sell-out show The Great British Hate Off (late night at Gluttony this Fringe), which has improvising comedians hating on audience suggestions - Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets Room 101.

Show link: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/transgressive-af2020

Date/Time: 3 - 8 March, 10 - 15 March at 6:15pm





