Chamber Music Adelaide Appoints New Director

Chamber Music Adelaide has announced the appointment of Janet Carey as its incoming Director. A trained Euphonium player from the Elder Conservatorium and graduate of Adelaide University with a Bachelor of Music and Psychology, Ms Carey is an experienced arts administrator in the music sector. She is currently Learning & Community Programs Coordinator for the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and studying a Masters in Arts & Cultural Management with the University of South Australia.

Ms Carey is passionate about music in the community and has been involved in a number of local organisations over the past 20 years, including the South Australian Band Association and the Kensington & Norwood Brass Band, and is an independent producer of the 'Pop-Up Brass' concert series.

Chamber Music Adelaide's Chair, Jodi Glass, welcomed Janet to the organisation on behalf of the Board: "This is a critical leadership role for chamber music in South Australia, as CMA strengthens and grows its vision for a thriving sector in the coming years. We are fortunate to have someone coming into the Director role with such a strong insight into the musical life of the state, and I'm really looking forward to working with Janet in this next chapter of CMA's evolution."

On her appointment to the role, Janet Carey said: "Chamber music has the capacity to create powerful connections between musician and audience through an intimate shared experience. It is an exciting time to be joining CMA and I am thrilled to be working with Jodi Glass and the Board to lead the organisation in delivering its mission to enrich the community through music".

Ms Carey will commence in the role in mid-October, taking over from Interim General Manager Amanda Macri, an arts manager who joined in January 2021 to work with the board on a review of the strategic and administrative framework of the organisation.