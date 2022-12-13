Business Women's Luncheon: Your Ticket to Financial Freedom! Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival 2023

Join Diedre Dunning (Bartolo) and Pam Kruger (Edwards) as they host the most incredible multi-level marketing fempreneur business event EmpowHer! Blending 90s morning TV show vibes, televangelical preaching and massive grifter energy, you'll quickly be asking, "Where do I sign up!?" Special guests include wellness warrior Venus GirlBoss Moon and people in their downline extolling the virtues of this incredible opportunity. Add some soap opera drama and oversized shoulder pads, and you have a ridiculous, fun show making its Adelaide Fringe Festival debut!

After a few years of living in New York, Sarah Bartolo is returning to her hometown of Adelaide ready to charm the pants off Fringe audiences once again! A seasoned cabaret darling, she performed her solo sold-out show The Misadventures of Miss Bouzy Rouge at Adelaide Fringe Festival, The Butterfly Club and various venues in New York. Originally from the far reaches of the Gold Coast, Lauren Edwards is known for her pithy takes and girl-next-door charm. She has opened for the Brisbane Comedy Festival and debuted to a sell-out season at Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2021 with her first solo show Live, Laugh, Lauren.

Sarah and Lauren became friends as all modern women do: through Instagram! During what seemed to be an everlasting lockdown, they bonded over their shared love for pop-culture memes and their mutual frustration with MLM girl boss wellness warrior anti-vax grifters. Based in Melbourne, Sarah and Lauren are social commentators who bring together an impressive skill set in writing, acting, comedy and music. Both women have enjoyed sell out seasons of their solo work and also share a common knack for political satire and sketch comedy characters. Business Women's Luncheon is their first project together, but certainly not their last!