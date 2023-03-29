Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anton Berezin Will Serve as President of The Green Room Awards Association

Berezin is well known for his roles in major music theatre productions such as Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Once, Wicked, Cats and The Producers.

Mar. 29, 2023  

The Green Room Awards Association have announced the appointment of veteran actor and producer, Anton Berezin, as incoming President.

Berezin is well known for his roles in major music theatre productions such as Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Once, Wicked, Cats and The Producers and as co-founder of Life Like Touring and The Entertainment Store.

Berezin stated, "It's an incredible honour to work with the Green Room Awards, Melbourne's peak theatrical body and the heart of our community. I've been in this wonderful industry for over 30 years, and the Green Room Awards ceremony continues to be the highlight of our theatrical calendar. This fabulous night is Melbourne's opportunity to recognise, celebrate and promote the tremendous depth of talent our community has to offer. I'm looking forward to working with the Executive Team and Panellists to make the Awards even more relevant, more accessible, more entertaining and more meaningful to artists, producers and our audience. The Green Room Awards have an essential role in play in nurturing and growing our local industry and I'm thrilled to play some small part in the association's future."

Establish in 1982, this year marks the 40thAnniversary of the inaugural Green Room Awards in Melbourne. In addition to a revised format for the Awards Ceremony, and a new Audience and Stakeholder engagement plan, The Green Room Awards Association have planned a series of events for announcement later this year.

"We are delighted to welcome Anton Berezin as President to lead the Green Room Awards Association in 2023 and beyond. Through Anton's tenacity, the Association will continue to evolve as a significant organisation celebrating the arts and artists in the cultural capital. Following our return as a live event last year, we look forward to presenting the awards ceremony in May, which will again be live-streamed so that everyone can attend.", says Vice President Dean Drieberg.

The 2023 Green Room Awards Ceremony will take place in late May 2023, with further announcements expected soon.



share