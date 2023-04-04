Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023

The Recitals Australia Autumn Lunch Hour Series returns from April 12 through to July.

Apr. 04, 2023  
The Recitals Australia Autumn Lunch Hour Series returns from April 12 through to July with the sounds of some of the best emerging local and residing talent that South Australia has to offer.

The concerts are run weekly on a Wednesday, with a special Autumn series Final scheduled, to end the season, in July. Tickets are priced at an affordable $10, with annual subscriptions also available.

The Autumn program provides a plethora of exciting South Australian emerging performers. The first performance commences on Wednesday 12th April with pianist Esmond Choi, followed by Danny Yang - piano, Tim Tran with Simón Pazos - viola and piano, James Skelton with Jamie c*ck- clarinet and piano, Katelyn Crawford with Sachiko Hidaka - voice and piano, Jonathan Wong - piano, Cindy Luo - piano, Philippa McAuliffe with James Huon George - harp and piano, Sarah Downs - voice.

There will also be guest performances by alumni artists, including Shawn Hui and Janice Tan and a special performance by the Adelaide Youth Orchestra String Quartets.

The full calendar for The Autumn Lunch Hour Series is available at https://recitalsaustralia.org.au/whats-on/concert-diary/ and tickets are now available for purchase.

All Concerts will be held at the North Adelaide Baptist Church hall, 154 Tynte Street, North Adelaide, with a start time of 12.30pm and will run for approximately one hour. Live streams will be available through our website at recitalsaustralia.org.au or via the archive section after the concert.

The Lunch Hour Series is made possible by the generous support of National Trust South Australia, 5MBS, and ArtFuel by I-Nex. This support and support from the public and our followers enables us to play a special role in the musical life of Adelaide by annually providing opportunities for artists of all ages and levels.

Recitals Australia is a non-profit performing arts organisation established 53 years ago in Adelaide with a mission to promote performance opportunities and cultivate the growth and skill development of talented, emerging artists in classical music both traditional and contemporary. Our programs focus on providing performance concerts and skills development for artists through partnerships with educational institutions, the music industry, professional consultants and government bodies.

We offer over 100 performance opportunities annually as well as professional development opportunities to emerging artists through our Fellowship program, which provides paid performances, business training, and mentorship. We also offer small grants to support the further study and performance opportunities of emerging artists in South Australia.




