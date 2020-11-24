Adelaide Festival Centre Announces Scheduling Updates for Upcoming Performances

A number of performances at Adelaide Festival Centre venues have been postponed in light of the ongoing advice from SA Health and the State Emergency Controller.

This comes after all shows and functions between November 19 and November 25 were cancelled as part of the statewide COVID-19 circuit breaker. These included this week's tours of Her Majesty's Theatre, for which ticket holders have been fully refunded.

The following shows have been postponed:

Coal Miner's Daughter will be presented at Her Majesty's Theatre on December 19 (instead of this Saturday)

A Night of Jazz will be presented at Her Majesty's Theatre on January 21 (instead of tomorrow)

Amazing India will be presented in the Festival Theatre on February 6 (instead of this Saturday)

Anyone who purchased tickets for cancelled performances will be notified via SMS or email about their refund. These are being processed in date order, but with a high volume of cancellations, patrons are asked to be patient during this process.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM:

"We are continuing to take advice from SA Health and are working closely with companies and producers regarding how this affects their performances.

"In all of this, the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. We are working as hard and as fast as we can to make decisions and communicate with everyone affected."

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You