Adelaide Festival Centre Announces Kate Gould As New CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide Festival Centre Trust has announced the appointment of Kate Gould as the new incoming Chief Executive Officer of Adelaide Festival Centre – Australia's first major performing arts centre.

A renowned and passionate arts leader, Kate brings extensive experience to the position and is known for her innovative approach to program development, event management and venue leadership. Moving on from her current role as CEO and Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse, Kate will take on the leadership position at Adelaide Festival Centre from July 2025, succeeding Douglas Gautier AM who finishes his tenure in June, after almost 19 years in the role.

With more than 30 years industry experience, Kate's expertise has seen her work as a consultant across multiple arts organisations nationally and achieve exceptional growth in cultural infrastructure and the establishment of new festivals. She was the co-founder and former Executive Director of Dark Mofo, Mona's renowned winter arts festival in Hobart.

The appointment will see Kate return to Adelaide to which she has remained strongly connected and previously held the leadership role of CEO and Associate Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival. She also held multiple board positions including Chair of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Director of Adelaide Football Club and Co-Chair of the SA Premier's Council for Women.

The Hon. Karlene Maywald: “Adelaide Festival Centre Trust is thrilled to announce revered arts and cultural leader Kate Gould, as the incoming CEO for Adelaide Festival Centre. Following an international search with enormous interest, we couldn't be more delighted to secure Kate Gould's return to Adelaide from the Powerhouse in Brisbane. Kate is an exceptional talent whose vision, innovative skills and experience will help drive Adelaide Festival Centre's next phase of artistic, commercial and precinct development. We are extremely fortunate that retiring CEO, Douglas Gautier is leaving an amazing legacy of arts leadership for the future.”

Incoming Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: "I'm pleased to return to Adelaide to lead one of the nation's great arts centres and festival producers. With its impressive renovations and further developments ahead, Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre are beacons of arts and culture in Australia. I look forward to building on the organisation's achievements, with perhaps a few surprises inspired by my experiences with Brisbane Powerhouse, Dark Mofo and Adelaide Festival.”

South Australian Minister for Arts, The Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “We are very fortunate to have Kate Gould return to Adelaide, bringing with her experience from Australia's iconic arts organisations. Her appointment is a coup for Adelaide Festival Centre, Australia's first major arts centre. Kate Gould is an exceptional talent who has already delighted us with her leadership at the Adelaide Festival. The Malinauskas government is excited to welcome Kate back to Adelaide to drive Adelaide Festival Centre's redevelopment and vision into the future.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “I congratulate Kate Gould on her appointment. I am delighted that someone with such significant arts experience and acumen has been appointed to the role to continue the momentum of this organisation with such a great team.”

Douglas Gautier AM will continue in the role until June. Kate Gould will begin her five-year term on July 7, leading Adelaide Festival Centre into its latest redevelopment and next exciting chapter.

Comments