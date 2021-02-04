Abandoman Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2021 With HOTLINE

A last minute entry to the Adelaide Fringe line-up for 2021 is the returning favourite ABANDOMAN, with his latest show 'Hotline'.

Since the global pandemic caused the music industry to grind to a halt, Abandoman (a.k.a. Rob Broderick) has been fielding calls from the world's biggest musicians. They're stressed. They're in lockdown. They're in need of inspiration.



In 'Hotline', Abandoman calls on the help of the audience to bring musical improvisation to new, glorious heights, writing the next big hits for Ed SHeeran, Lin Manuel, The Weeknd and more.

Tickets available at: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/abandoman-hotline-af2021