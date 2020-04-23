AGSA Delivers Online Experiences, Artmaking And Events

The Art Gallery of South Australia is responding to its temporary closure with enhanced digital experiences for audiences to engage with its collection, exhibitions and their own artmaking online. AGSA now offers extensive resources and online workshops for educators, activities for children of all ages, online events, curators' tours and podcasts online.

AGSA Director, Rhana Devenport ONZM, says, 'The Gallery is physically closed yet digitally open. People look to artists and cultural institutions for a sense of community, learning, wonder and to find solace. AGSA remains deeply committed to connecting people through art. Our free and newly enhanced digital experiences have been created for audiences of all ages to meaningfully connect with art, no matter where they are in the world.'

Each week, via its website and social media, AGSA will release new video episodes, podcasts, interviews with artists, and curator talks and tours of the 2020 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Monster Theatres. Audiences can also remotely operate and live-stream Stelarc's Reclining Stickman as part of Monster Theatres, an artwork that is fully operational during our closure.

On Saturday 25 April, AGSA will deliver the Monstrous Neo Digital Teen Takeover online and live-streamed. Neo is the Gallery's dedicated program for teens, programmed by teens. This first online Neo will deliver new and imaginative activities including live bands, artist talks, online games, TikTok dance challenges and much more.

Over 90 education resources and art activities are available online with online workshops for educators, and daily activities for students and children, as well as Start at Home and Start Online: Monster Sounds, an audio-sensory experience on Monster Theatres. Visit AGSA's website for updates on digital experiences, resources, events.





