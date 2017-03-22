Vanessa Williams, Andy Cohen, and LaChanze Lead April CONCERT FOR AMERICA

Tickets are on sale now for the April CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!, featuring Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Oskar Eustis, Lisa Lampanelli, LaChanze, Andy Cohen and more. The fourth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 8pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street). Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which hosted the Inauguration Day and February concerts. The third concert in the series traveled to the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and at The Town Hall box office. Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on Tuesday, April 18.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Tony nominee Lisa Mordente.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit www..ConcertsforAmerica.com

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

