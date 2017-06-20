VIDEO: Watch A New Song From ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION at 5th Avenue Theatre

Jun. 20, 2017  

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION, starring Cortney Wolfson (Romy) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele), is making its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at at the song "Romy and Michele's Big Night Out!"

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its.

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION is running at 5th Avenue Theatre through July 2 at the historic venue in downtown Seattle. For tickets and more information, visit www.5thavenue.org.

VIDEO: Watch A New Song From ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION at 5th Avenue Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Outrage After a New Zealand Theatre Alters JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, Sir Tim Rice Responds
  • Carmen Cusack, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Solea Pfeiffer and More Set for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl
  • BREAKING: It's Coronation Day! See Photos from FROZEN's First Day of Rehearsal!
  • HELLO, DOLLY! Beats Its Own Record For Highest Gross In Shubert Organization History
  • Photo Flash: SUNSET BOULEVARD Prepares to Drive Off Into the Sunset, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • Breaking: John Cariani, Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub Will Lead THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com