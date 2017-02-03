VIDEO: They Will Rock You! Adam Lambert & James Corden Compete to Be Queen's Front Man

Feb. 3, 2017  

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, when Adam Lambert caught James claiming he would be a better front man for Queen, the two settle the dispute with some help from Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen. Check out the clip below!

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-nominated THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

