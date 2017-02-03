VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore Return for Disney's TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER

Rapunzel is back for an all new Disney Channel Original Movie, TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER!, featuring THE VOICE talents of Zachary Levi and MAndy Moore. The movie premieres on Disney Channel Friday, March 10th. Get a sneak peek below!

In the Disney Channel Original Movie, Rapunzel grapples with both the new responsibilities of being princess and the overprotective ways of her father. While she wholeheartedly loves Eugene, Rapunzel does not share his immediate desire to get married and settle down within the castle walls. Determined to live life on her own terms, she and Cassandra embark on a secret adventure where they encounter mystical rocks that magically cause Rapunzel's long blonde hair to grow back. Impossible to break and difficult to hide, Rapunzel must learn to embrace her hair and all that it represents.



"Tangled Before Ever After" will be available on the Disney Channel app and Disney Channel VOD platforms beginning Friday, March 10. "Tangled: The Series" will be available beginning Friday, March 24. Following its U.S. debut, the Disney Channel Original Movie and series will roll out globally in 33 languages in 162 countries on Disney Channels worldwide.

