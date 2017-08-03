VIDEO: Sneak Peek- Mario Cantone Returns as 'The Mooch' on THE PRESIDENT SHOW

The president's number one friend in the White House, 'The Mooch' (Mario Cantone) returns to THE PRESIDENT SHOW tonight on Comedy Central... and this time, there's no keeping this guy down! The episode airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Get a sneak peek below!

Broadway alum Mario Cantone made his first appearance as now former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci in the hit Comedy Central series THE PRESIDENT SHOWon July 28th. Check out that appearance here.

The actor is perhaps best known for his appearances in the SEX AND THE CITY TV series and films. His Broadway credits include LAUGH WHORE, ASSASSINS, THE VIOLET HOUR, AN EVENING WITH Mario Cantone and LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

