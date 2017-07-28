VIDEO: Broadway's Mario Cantone Debuts as Anthony Scaramucci on THE PRESIDENT SHOW

As BWW reported yesterday, Mario Cantone has been cast as the newly appointed White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci in the hit Comedy Central series THE PRESIDENT SHOW. The Broadway alum made his first as appearance in the role on last night's episode. Check it out below!

As per Variety, Cantone has also shared that he would be happy to take on the role of Scaramucci when NBC's SNL returns this fall. "Of course I'd do it," Cantone told the site. "It would be a very big deal for me and a lot of fun. I know this guy. I have cousins."

Cantone is perhaps best known for his appearances in the SEX AND THE CITY TV series and films. His Broadway credits include LAUGH WHORE, ASSASSINS, THE VIOLET HOUR, AN EVENING WITH MARIO CANTONE and LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

