VIDEO: See Stage Star Samantha Barks in the Trailer for BITTER HARVEST

Based on one of the most overlooked tragedies of the 20th Century, BITTER HARVEST is a powerful story of love, honor, rebellion and survival as seen through the eyes of two young lovers caught in the ravages of Joseph Stalin's genocidal policies against Ukraine in the 1930s. Featuring LES MISERABLES star Samantha Barks, the film just unveiled a new trailer. Check it out below!

As Stalin advances the ambitions of the burgeoning Soviet Union, a young artist named Yuri (Max Irons) battles to survive famine, imprisonment and torture to save his childhood sweetheart Natalka (Samantha Barks) from the "Holodomor," the death-by-starvation program which ultimately killed millions of Ukrainians. Against this tragic backdrop, Yuri escapes from a Soviet prison and joins the anti-Bolshevik resistance movement as he battles to reunite with Natalka and continue the fight for a free Ukraine.

Filmed on location in Ukraine, this epic love story brings to light one of the most devastating chapters of modern Europe. The stellar cast also includes BarRy Pepper, Tamer Hassan and Terence Stamp. Director George Mendeluk co-wrote the screenplay with Richard Bachynsky-Hoover based on Bachynsky-Hoover's original story . The film is produced by Ian Ihnatowycz, Stuart Baird, George Mendeluk, Chad Barager and Jaye Gazeley. Dennis Davidson, Peter D. Graves and William J. Immerman serve as executive producers. Richard Bachynsky-Hoover is executive producer (Ukraine). Roadside will release the film in the U.S. on February 24, 2017.

Samantha Barks will next be seen in Strike! and A Hundred Streets, both scheduled to hit theaters later this year. She recently led a NYC workshop of the new musical AMELIE. Her theatre credits include: CHICAGO (Hollywood Bowl, LA); THE 24-HOUR PLAYS (LA); Oliver! (UK tour); LES MISERABLES (Queen's); LES MISERABLES - 25th Anniversary (O2); CABARET (Birmingham Rep). Film includes: The Devil's Harvest; Dracula Untold; The Christmas Candle; LES MISERABLES; A Hundred Streets. Television includes: Groove High.

