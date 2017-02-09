VIDEO: Sean Hayes Talks WILL & GRACE Revival: 'We're Very Excited to Come Back'

On last night's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, guest Sean Hayes talked about the recently announced return of the hit sitcom WILL & GRACE on NBC. "It's wonderful, we're very excited to come back. I've had so many friends over the years, so many, out of the woodwork, telling me, 'When are you coming back to TV? When are you coming back to TV?' and I thought this was a great opportunity to make all three of those people happy," he joked. Watch the appearance below!

A 10-episode limited run of WILL & GRACE during the 2017-18 season. Stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally - each of whom received at least one Emmy Award for their respective performances throughout the series - will be back, and original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers. Legendary director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce.

Debuting in 1998, the show's popularity climbed steadily, ultimately BECOMING the highest-rated sitcom in the adults 18-49 demo from 2001-05, and garnering an audience of more than 18 million for its series finale in 2006. In addition to taking its place in the cultural zeitgeist as a critic and fan favorite, "Will & Grace" was nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sean Hayes most recently starred on Broadway in 2016's AN ACT OF GOD. He made his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of PROMISES PROMISES.

Related Articles