VIDEO: Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey Talk ANGELS IN AMERICA at the National

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell in Angels in America, currently in previews for a May 4th opening at the National Theatre. Watch stars Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey chat about getting into character below!

The cast of the National Theatre's 2017 revival of Tony Kushner's landmark work features Garfield playing Prior Walter, Denise Gough playing Harper Pitt, Lane playing Roy Cohn, James McArdle playing Louis Ironson and Tovey playing Joe Pitt.

The production is directed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse, Husbands & Sons).

ANGELS IN AMERICA will also be broadcast to cinemas by NT Live from 20 July. Find out more, and for more about the show, click here.

Related Articles