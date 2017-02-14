VIDEO: BWW Exclusive - Roslyn Kind Celebrates Valentine's Day with New Single & Video 'Beautiful Day'

Singer-Songwriter Roslyn Kind has a love song for you! Currently touring the country in her new concert showcase, "Beautiful Day," Kind wants to add a touch of blissful "Sunshine Pop" music to your Valentine's Day with her inspired new single and music video "It's A Beautiful Day." The single is available now on iTunes, Amazon and CD Baby.

"It's A Beautiful Day" combines her signature soaring vocals and Michael Orland's sterling musical direction in an inspired updated version of a song Kind first recorded for her debut album on RCA Records in 1969. In her new concert act, directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, Kind has been revisiting her musical catalog including 'Beautiful Day' which features prominently in the show. She decided to record a new version after experiencing audience's reaction to it. "It's a fun, hopeful song, and it's especially fun for me to sing it again after all these years and to see what new colors I can bring to it" noted Kind. "It was part of my act when I made my first appearance at the Persian Room in New York, and singing it now in 2017 at this point in my life is especially gratifying."

The music video is a first for Kind as well. "I've never done one, so we decided to try something different and incorporate fan footage and other videos we shot sort of "home-movie-style" in the recording studio and around Los Angeles."

Following performances in Florida this weekend, Kind will next perform a two-night Los Angeles engagement at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood February 24 & 25, before heading to Palm Springs' Annenberg Theatre March 14 & 15. For her complete concert schedule please visit www.roslynkind.com

Buy or Download the single here:

Cdbaby: cdbaby.com/cd/roslynkind2

iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/album/its-beautiful-day-2017-version/id1203638368

Amazon: amazon.com/dp/B01MYH1QSW/ref=ap_ws_tlw_trk7

